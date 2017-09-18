Panel of Journalists Discuss Racial Events in Charlottesville

Panel of journalists meeting at the Haven in Charlottesville

A panel met on September 18 to discuss lessons learned from handling white supremacy events in Charlottesville.

The group was comprised of journalists who believe these issues impacted more than just city government leaders and police.

Panelists talked about how racialized violence put Charlottesville in national headlines.

They also discussed how racial inequality and tension is an older, largely untold story.

The event was sponsored by several organizations including the Columbia Journalism Review.