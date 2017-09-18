UVA Grad Student and Brother Launch Special Sock Line

A University of Virginia grad student and his twin brother are kicking off an online business to outfit men who struggle to find stylish socks due to their large size.

Dan Friedman’s classmates at the Darden School of Business helped celebrate the launch of tallorder.com on September 18.

He and his brother, Mike, started the online retailer of socks for people with sizes 12 to 20 feet.

The pair was inspired to launch this line due to their above-average stature. The brothers stand at 6 feet and 9 inches and 6 feet and 11 inches.

We want this to be successful, but if we can give back to people who have helped us, we might as well. We're all in the spirit of helping others who helped us. It really is a tall order to give back and that's what we're doing with Tuesday's Children. They mean the world to us, and we want to make sure we properly say thank you,” said Mike Friedman, TallOrder.com Co-Founder.

Part of their proceeds will go to the nonprofit "Tuesday's Children", which helped the brothers recover after their father was killed in the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York.