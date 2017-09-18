Woodberry Forest School Undergoes Renovations

A school in Madison County is planning for the future through school renovations.

Woodberry Forest School just completed part of its renovations with the opening of a new library in the heart of campus.

“I'm pretty excited; it's a big upgrade from the previous library at Hanes Hall,” says Lee Dudley, a senior at Woodberry Forest School. “I think it's about three times the size, and it's ample space for students to congregate and meet for, like, projects.”

Housed in the Walker Building at Woodberry Forest School is an academic hub for students and faculty.

“The Walker Building here, which was created in 1889, is really the architectural center of this school and to bring the library here kind of a center for learning is just a great opportunity,” says Bryon Hulsey, the head master of Woodberry Forest.

The library is home to just under 30,000 books, a computer lab, and plenty of workspace for students.

“It's been really nice, because on dorm can get a little hectic because you have all your classmates there, so coming here is a really good place I can settle down, focus on my work, and just make sure I'm prepared for the next day,” says Dudley.

In addition to the library, the school is turning the old library, Hanes Hall, into a dormitory.

“We're excited about that opportunity as well, and that will allow us to renovate the rest of the Walker Building and then Taylor and Tuner Hall without losing any bed space which is pretty important for us as a school of 400 boys,” says Hulsey.

The school says it’s not looking to grow the student enrollment past 40 boys, it’s simply planning for the future and reconnecting the academic space.

"I'm excited for the future and it's going to be a really nice spot for students coming up," says Dudley.

The school says the entire renovations of the Walker and Hanes buildings will cost about $40 million.