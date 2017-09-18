UVA Football Heads to Boise State Riding Momentum

The UVa football team is getting ready for its first road trip of the season. The 'Hoos play at Boise State Friday night at 8pm EST in a game televised by ESPN2. Both teams have records of 2-1.

Virginia played its first three games at home winning two of them, including a convincing 38-18 win over Connecticut Saturday. The 'Hoos led 31-0 in that game racking up 626 total yards, their most in a game in seven years.

Virginia was able to run the ball effectively, averaging 5.5 yards per carry, loosening up the defense for touchdown passes of 30, 42, and 73 yards.

"It was the clearest evidence and clearest display so far of what we're trying to accomplishment offensively since we've been together," says coach Bronco Mendenhall. "If you can run it effectively, there has to be more attention payed to a secondary member's thought process and when that thought process is on the run, the more likelihood that we can throw it goes up."

UVA quarterback Kurt Benkert threw for a school-record 455 yards.

"He's very confident right now, it's his offense, he has the reigns," says senior receiver Andre Levrone. "If he messes up, he'll take ownership, if someone else messes up, he'll point it out, so just being accountable for the things that we need to do, the things that he needs to do individually it goes a long way."

Virginia has already matched its win total from last season, but can not afford to get complacent.

Mendenhall says, "The team meeting was to the point, accurate and fast this morning. The players kind of looked like.. Is that it? I don't know if they were expecting confetti to come down from the ceiling but its right back to work."

A Friday game in Idaho means a short work week before a long flight out west.

"It's just about taking care of the body and getting all the reps you can," says UVA linebacker Jordan Mack.

Levrone says, "A lot of guys get caught up when you go out to Boise State, there's blue turf, they have really nice uniforms, they have good tradition out there It's a football town and Boise, Idaho but at the end of the day it's a football game. As coach Vic (Vic So'oto) had told us during camp, he showed us some clips of London Fletcher and something he would always say before games, ain't nothing change but the location. That's what we're looking to do this week, prepare properly and head out to Boise with the mindset that nothing changes but the location."

Virginia lost to Boise State two years ago in Charlottesville 56-14.