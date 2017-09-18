Charlottesville Developer Unveils Plans to Transform Former Monticello Dairy Building

Developer plans to redesign former Monticello Dairy Building in Charlottesville

A Charlottesville developer is unveiling plans to transform a historic milk processing plant at a prominent point between the city's downtown and the University of Virginia.

The former Monticello Dairy Building was sold for nearly $12 million back in March.

Construction should be underway to redevelop the property by September of 2018.

Stony Point Design/Build is drawing up those plans for this 4.3 acre property at the intersection of Grady and Preston Avenues.



The first phase of the $80 million redevelopment involves demolishing newer structures behind the original dairy building.

Retail shops, a craft brewery, and a food hall will fill the renovated 80-year-old building.

A new addition will include office space.

Later phases include plans for more parking and mixed-income apartments.

“What I see behind me is very much a historic gem that has not been properly maintained over the past 20 years, and this will form the center of what will become a new urban neighborhood center,” said Chris Henry, Stony Point Design/Build.

“It's sad to see it change, but probably inevitable. It's a little bit of a shame, because having been here for 30 years, we've seen some really interesting businesses start here, said Kevin Nobles, Central Battery Specialists co-founder.

Central Battery Specialists plans to move out of the Monticello Dairy Building when its lease ends summer 2018.

The company's co-founder says he's looking for another location to reopen nearby.

The Charlottesville Board of Architectural Review will get its first look at the plans September 19.