New Information Released on Suspect in First Street Homicide

We now have a look at the man wanted for a fatal shooting in Charlottesville.

Eighteen-year-old Huissuan Stinnie is wanted for second-degree-murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Charlottesville city police are unaware of his whereabouts at this time.

Shawn Evan Davis, 45, of Brooklyn died September 11 after he was shot in the chest in the 900 block of South First Street.

If you have information about Stinnie's location, call crime stoppers at 434-977-4000.