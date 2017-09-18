PVCC Student Earns Competitive Valley Proteins Fellowship

(Charlottesville, Va.) – Piedmont Virginia Community College student Samantha Scott, of Charlottesville, has been selected as part of the seventh class of the Valley Proteins Fellows Program, administered by the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education.



Scott is one of 10 students — out of the more than 250,000 people served by the Virginia Community College System — to be selected as a Valley Proteins Fellow. The scholarship, combined with professional development, travel, and cultural opportunities, has an approximate value of $15,000.



In addition to receiving full tuition, book expenses and fees, the Fellows participate in a unique curriculum of intellectual and cultural activities. The Fellows also volunteer 80 hours of community service during the academic year to strengthen their leadership skills and develop a strong foundation for future success.



“Being selected as a Valley Proteins Fellow has allowed me to advance my passion for academia beyond simply maintaining my GPA,” said Scott. “Having this opportunity to expand my community involvement and interact with the other Valley Proteins Fellows has been incredibly rewarding. This award proves that making strides to becoming a role model and applying yourself to the fullest extent, with whatever resources you have, is always worth it.”



Scott, 19, started attending PVCC during her senior year of high school and began attending PVCC full-time in fall 2016. She says that she credits PVCC faculty and staff with inspiring her to serve as a role model for others.



“I’ve been extremely lucky to encounter such a strong support system from the faculty and staff at PVCC,” said Scott. “They work tirelessly for their students to succeed and challenge us to reach our full potential before we realize the extent of which we can grow. Attending community college has given me the opportunity to craft meaningful relationships with my professors that I could not find elsewhere and has taught me the value of an unwavering work ethic.”



Scott will graduate from PVCC in May 2018 and plans to transfer to the University of Virginia to her pursue her baccalaureate and master’s degrees.



The Valley Proteins Fellows program is made possible thanks to the generous support of Valley Proteins, Inc. The Winchester-based company has been in the rendering business for 68 years and currently operates 15 plants in eight states.



“Valley Proteins is privileged to invest in the future of some of Virginia's most outstanding students,” said Gerald F. (J.J.) Smith, Jr., president of Valley Proteins, Inc. “Helping to remove some of the obstacles that can hinder their success is a priority for us and it reflects our commitment and support for the community college mission overall.”



The Virginia Foundation for Community College Education, the fundraising arm of Virginia’s Community Colleges, oversees the fellows program which Valley Proteins has funded for seven consecutive years. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.vccs.edu/giving.

