Charlottesville's Statues of Lee and Jackson Again Go Under CoversPosted: Updated:
RELATED ARTICLE: Another New Tarp Placed Over Lee Statue in Emancipation Park
RELATED ARTICLE: Crews Cover Charlottesville's Confederate Statues
RELATED ARTICLE: Shrouds Removed from Both Confederate Statues in Charlottesville
RELATED ARTICLE: Tarp Over Charlottesville's Lee Statue Vandalized Again
RELATED ARTICLE: Unknown Person Removes Black Tarp from Robert E. Lee Statue in Charlottesville
Charlottesville's Statues of Lee and Jackson Again Go Under CoversMore>>
Reported by Taylor Gleason
Reported by Taylor Gleason
Taylor joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2016 after graduating from VCU. She appreciates hearing your story ideas! You can reach her through email, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.Full Story
Taylor joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2016 after graduating from VCU. She appreciates hearing your story ideas! You can reach her through email, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.Full Story
Continuing Coverage: Central Virginia Debates Civil War Era Displays and Monuments
-
Charlottesville's Statues of Lee and Jackson Again Go Under Covers
Tarps are again going over Charlottesville's two statues of Confederate generals. Crews began to shroud the statues of "Stonewall" Jackson and Robert E. Lee Monday afternoon.
-
Crews Remove Confederate Plaques at University of Virginia
University of Virginia facilities management crews took down two plaques that commemorated the lives of fallen Confederate soldiers with ties to UVA.
-
Shrouds Removed from Both Confederate Statues in Charlottesville
Two controversial statues of confederate generals in Charlottesville lost their tarps on September 16.
-
Charlottesville Court Hearing Set for Lawsuit over Confederate Statues
A hearing is set in the controversial debate over Confederate statues in Charlottesville.
-
Poll Shows Some Troubling Racial Attitudes as Majority Oppose White Supremacists
A newly released poll shows that three out of five people believe Confederate monuments should remain in public spaces. The results also show a large racial disparity in opinions.
-
Group Covers UVA Jefferson Statue, Lists Demands
A group has used a black tarp to cover the statue of Thomas Jefferson that sits in front of the University of Virginia Rotunda.
-
Charlottesville Votes to Remove Statue, Consider Commission Recommendations
Charlottesville City Council is going forward with plans to remove the statue in Justice Park, and considering recommendations from the Blue Ribbon Commission.
-
Emails from Officials Offer New Details on Events Connected to Aug. 12
The Daily Progress uncovered dozens of email documents that reveal information leading up to the violence that unfolded in Charlottesville last month.
-