Charlottesville's Statues of Lee and Jackson Again Go Under Covers

Tarps are again going over Charlottesville's two statues of Confederate generals.

Crews began to place another tarp over the statue of Thomas Johnathan "Stonewall" Jackson in Justice Park around 1:30 p.m. Monday, September 18. It is unknown at what time the previous tarp had been removed. Police are investigating the incident.

Workers then went over to Emancipation Park to again put the statue of Robert E. Lee under wraps. They were delayed. however, when it was discovered the replacement tarp was damaged.

The previous tarp over Lee had been taken off by a group of men around 7 a.m. Saturday, September 16. Video provided by an eyewitness shows Charlottesville police officers standing by as the tarp was removed. Authorities told NBC29 that those men would only be charged with vandalism if they had damaged the tarp.

Both statues were originally covered up after City Council voted unanimously on Monday, August 21, to place "shrouds" as a way for Charlottesville mourn the loss of Heather Heyer and Virginia State Police Lieutenant Cullen and Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates. All three died on Saturday, August 12.

So far, The Lee statue has been uncovered more times than Jackson's.

John Miska began cutting off the first tarp just a few hours after city crew members had first covered the Lee statue on Wednesday, August 23. He stopped cutting away after police officers intervened, but then addressed a crowd of onlookers and people protesting him.

The shroud over Lee was also removed sometime on Sunday, August 27.

NBC29 has reached out to the city to see how much re-shrouding is costing Charlottesville, but we have not received a figure yet from officials.

