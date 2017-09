JMU running back Cardon Johnson will miss the rest of the season with a leg injury, coach Mike Houston announced Monday.

Johnson was JMU's leading rusher this season averaging 9.4 yards per carry, totaling 347 yards in JMU's first three games.

Johnson was injured in JMU's 75-14 win Saturday over Norfolk State. Johnson was one of six JMU players to have a rushing touchdown in the game.

Coach Houston says JMU may explore a medical redshirt for Johnson, but that will be decided by Johnson

Johnson suffered a season-ending Achilles injury last season after playing nine games.

JMU has a record of 3-0 this season and is ranked #1 in both major FCS polls today.