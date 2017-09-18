Charlottesville Resident Meetings to Discuss New Smoking Policies

WHO:

Grant Duffield, Executive Director, Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority (CRHA)

Pamela Juers, Special Projects Coordinator, CRHA

Julie Jones, Chair, CRHA Board of Commissioners

Audrey Oliver, Treasurer, CRHA Board of Commissioners

Beth Jaeger-Landis, Nurse Practitioner, University Medical Associates

Connie Clark, Certified Tobacco Treatment Specialist, University of Virginia Cancer Center

WHAT:

The Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority (CRHA), in conjunction with the Public Housing Association of Residents (PHAR) and the Virginia Department of Health, will host their first series of community resident meetings to discuss the new rule regarding public housing agencies (PHAs) adoption of a smoke free policy by July 2018. The meeting will give residents an opportunity to ask questions and share concerns about the new policy, and also meet with community agencies who will support residents who want to reduce or quit tobacco use.



WHEN AND WHERE:



Monday, September 18, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

South First Street Community Center, 1000 South 1st Street, Charlottesville, Va.



Tuesday, September 19, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

6th Street Community Center, 700 6th Street, Charlottesville, Va.



Wednesday, September 20, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Crescent Halls Community Center, 500 South 1st Street, Charlottesville, Va.



Thursday, September 21, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Westhaven Community Center, 803 Hardy Drive, Charlottesville, Va.

WHY:

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) is requiring all public housing authorities to create and implement a smoke free policy by July 2018. CRHA is asking residents to help develop and implement this new rule in Charlottesville.



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

There will be an opportunity for interviews with speakers and residents before the meeting from 5:30 to 5:50 p.m. and after the meeting at 7:30 p.m.