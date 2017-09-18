Sheriff's Office Investigating Fatal Shooting in Madison County

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the Malvern area of the county.

A juvenile is said to be in custody, and authorities said there is no danger to the public.

The sheriff has said that the 17 year old is charged with felony homicide, malicious use of a firearm resulting in death, and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The sheriff's office has not released any additional details at this time.

Investigators ask anyone with information on the shooting to call the Madison County Sheriff's Office at 540-948-5161.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we are working to get more information and will bring you updates here on NBC29.com.