Charlottesville Man Accused of Shooting at Woman Enters Not Guilty Pleas

The man accused of shooting at a woman in Charlottesville is now set to stand trial in November.

Twenty-six-year-old Joshua Lamar Carter appeared in Charlottesville Circuit Court Monday, September 18. He is pleading not guilty to the charges of injury as a result of shooting in a public place, and possession of a firearm by a nonviolent felon.

The defendant could face up to 10 years in prison and a $5,000 fine if he is found guilty of both of those charges.

Carter is also currently charged with attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer, malicious shooting into an occupied building, and the use of a firearm in a felony.

The charges stem from when police responded to the 500 block of 11th Street NW a little before 8 p.m. Sunday, November 13, 2016.

Authorities said Carter had shot at a woman he knew, and that the bullet grazed her legs.

According to Police Chief Al Thomas, Carter was still holding a handgun when he encountered two police officers. Police have released few details, only saying that shots were fired, and that Carter was struck by gunfire.

The court will handle Carter's shooting a firearm and possession charges separately from the three other charges: