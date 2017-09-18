Thomas Jefferson Health District to Celebrate SepticSmart Week

09/18/2017 Release from the Thomas Jefferson Health District:



(Charlottesville, Va.) — The Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) and Virginia Department of Health (VDH) will join forces with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in its annual SepticSmart Week, September 18-22, 2017.



SepticSmart Week is an annual outreach initiative focused on educating homeowners and communities on the proper care and maintenance of their septic systems.



VDH estimates there are one million homes served by onsite sewage systems in Virginia. The agency offers valuable hints for managing these private wastewater treatment systems more effectively and preventing costly failures that can necessitate full replacements in some cases.



TJHD wants to use this national septic awareness week as an educational tool to help you! Failure to maintain and service a home’s septic system can lead to system backups and overflows, which can result in costly repairs, polluted local waterways, and risks to public health and the environment. Many septic system failures occur during the winter holiday season as soil is often saturated, plants are less likely to consume water, and often holidays find more people in the home, so the EPA is encouraging homeowners to get their septic systems inspected and serviced now before licensed inspectors’ schedules fill up around the holidays. EPA recommends having your system inspected every three years by a licensed contractor and getting the septic tank pumped every three to five years.



“By taking a few small, simple steps to care for their home’s septic system, homeowners can help protect the health of their community and their local waterways, while preventing potentially costly repairs to their septic system that can occur if the system is not properly maintained,” said Mike Stroble, TJHD environmental health specialist.



5 TIPS TO PROPERLY CARE FOR YOUR SEPTIC TANK

Avoid pouring fats, grease, and solids down the drain, which can clog a system’s pipes and drainfield. Ask guests to put only things in the drain or toilet that belong there. Coffee grounds, dental floss, disposable diapers and wipes, feminine hygiene products, cigarette butts and cat litter can all clog and potentially damage septic systems. Be water efficient and spread out water use. Fix plumbing leaks and install faucet aerators and water-efficient products, and spread out laundry and dishwasher loads throughout the day. Too much water at once can overload a system if it hasn’t been pumped recently. Remind guests not to park or drive on a system’s drainfield, where the vehicle’s weight could damage buried pipes or disrupt underground flow. Do your part to become SepticSmart, and take action to ensure your septic system is functioning properly.

To learn more about proper care and maintenance of your septic system please visit: www.epa.gov/septic or contact your location health department by visiting www.TJHD.org