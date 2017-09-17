Republican Candidate for Governor Discusses Confederate Statues, Immigration

The controversy over the future of confederate monuments is expected to be a point of debate in Virginia’s race for governor.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie attended an event in the Shenandoah Valley with current congressman, Bob Goodlatte, on September 17.

Ed Gillespie spoke to the crowd about a variety of issues during Goodlatte's annual barbeque at the Augusta Expo.

NBC29 spoke with the politicians about the ongoing monument debate and other race related issues.

Gillespie believes confederate statues like the Robert E. Lee and “Stonewall” Jackson should not be removed from the Charlottesville parks.

"My opponent is in favor of taking down the statues and I do not believe that is the right approach. I think we should keep them up and we should put them in historical context so that we can educate them about them,” said Gillespie.

Gillespie talked about other issues including education, economy, jobs, and small business expansion.

A focal point of both Gillespie and Goodlatte during the event was immigration.

"The exciting thing is that I think that we do have the opportunity to address matters related to immigration because it has moved to the front burner, and I think that's a good thing because there's a lot of laws that need to be adopted to make sure that our immigration system works much better than it does today,” said Goodlatte.

Gillespie has also been a strong advocate for immigration reform.

"In Virginia I think that it's important that we not allow for the establishment of sanctuary cities in the commonwealth of Virginia and that's another difference between me and my opponent,” said Gillespie.

Despite the many differences between the candidates discussed, the officials in the room agreed that there is a need for bipartisanship.

"I think it's important whatever slight differences we might have between us, it's very important that we set those aside November 7th," said Delegate Richard P. "Dickie" Bell.



Gillespie's challenger in the race for governor, democrat and current lieutenant governor Ralph Northam, has said he supports removing confederate monuments. He has also said he believes there is strength in diversity and that he opposed legislation that bars people from the state.

Both candidates have publically stated that they think local governments should have the final say on statues and monuments in their areas.