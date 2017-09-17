Micah Kiser Named National Defensive Player of the Week

UVa Athletics Media Release

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Walter Camp Football Foundation has announced Micah Kiser as its National Defensive Player of the Week, presented by Generation UCAN, for games ending September 16.

Kiser (Baltimore, Md.) recorded a game-high 15 tackles (seven solo), had two quarterback sacks and recovered one fumble at Virginia’s own goal line to help the Cavaliers defeat UConn, 38-18. The two sacks moved Kiser to No. 10 all-time at UVA with 19 career sacks. Kiser has 29 tackles, four sacks and one fumble recovery over UVA’s last two games.

Kiser is the third Cavalier to earn Walter Camp National Player of the Week honors, joining Marcus Hamilton (DB, Nov. 21, 2004) and Anthony Harris (SS, Sept. 2, 2013).

Memphis quarterback Riley Ferguson was named the offensive player of the week after throwing for 398 yards and six touchdowns as Memphis defeated No. 25 UCLA, 48-45.

This is the 14th year that the Walter Camp Football Foundation will honor one offensive and one defensive player as its national Football Bowl Subdivision player of the week during the regular season. Recipients are selected by a panel of national media members and administered by the Foundation.