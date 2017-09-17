IX Art Park Owners Unsure of Park's Fate After Appeal Denied

After months of back and forth with the city of Charlottesville, IX Art Park owners are trying to figure out if the park will stay in Charlottesville.

Their second appeal over the land's reassessment was denied.

The owners of IX Art Park are disappointed that the city's Board of Equalization denied their request to lower property taxes.

From 2016 to 2017, IX Park owners say property taxes went up by 400%.

Back in February 2017, the city of Charlottesville implemented a new process to determine a property's fair market value, which caused many businesses to feel the effects of tax increases.

Owners from the IX Art Park were able to appeal for a lower rate before going to the Board of Equalization, but they say the value was still too high.

In August, park representatives went before the board to argue for a tax break because of the low cost and free events and services the park offers to the Charlottesville community.

“There is a real risk that we will have to shut the IX Art Park down and we're trying very hard internally to try and figure out a way to keep this park alive because it means so much to everybody, but we're going to have to change the model because it simply isn't going to sustain itself,” said Susan Krischel, IX park representative.

IX Art Park says there were a few ways to determine the value of the land and the city chose the highest and best use of the property.

Owners say they aren't using it to that level because of the civil engagement they want to provide to the community. They are considering different options for using the park’s space.

The owners expect another tax increase next year, due to Three Notch’d Brewery’s expansion moving into the complex.