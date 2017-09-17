Charlottesville Statue Shrouds Removed Again, City Councilors Urge Respect

The statues of Robert E. Lee and “Stonewall” Jackson in two downtown Charlottesville parks have been uncovered yet again.

This is the second day in a row that the shrouds have been removed.

At this time, Charlottesville police are unclear if removing the tarp constitutes a crime.

They do say damaging the tarps is considered vandalism.

Police told NBC29 that the tarp on the Jackson Statue was damaged Saturday, September 16 and that situation is being investigated.

The tarp over the Lee statue was not damaged, and that's why officers did not act when they found people removing the shroud Saturday morning.



Charlottesville City Councilors say people need to respect council's decision and wait for the courts to decide next steps.

“I understand that people have different opinions about this, but city council has issued a ruling that we will keep them shrouded, and so that is now the law of the land. So I hope that people will understand that whether they agree or disagree that is what is what's happening,” said Kristin Szakos, City Councilor.

We asked the Szakos how much it costs the city to replace the tarps, but she was not sure.



The court battle over whether or not the statues should be removed and if the shrouding is legal is expected to be taken up again by a judge on October 4.