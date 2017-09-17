Stuart Hall School in Staunton Plans for Building Addition

Stuart Hall School in Staunton is preparing to make some big changes.

The school is adding on to the main campus for grades PreK through five.

School official say the school has acquired the four story building across from City Hall on West Beverley Street.

The upper grades will utilize the new building. Administrators believe it puts them in a better location for problem based, place based education.

The head of the school explains that it adds to their vision of authentic learning.

"Where you're actually interacting with the material in a way that's really meaningful to a student so they can understand why they're learning what they're learning and they can also use that project to help them to learn the skills that they would otherwise learn just sitting in a classroom listening to a teacher talk to them,” said Mark Eastham, head of Stuart Hall.

Eastham hopes to have the lower school move to the main campus by the fall of 2019.