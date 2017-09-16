1 JMU Football Runs Past Norfolk State 75-14

Junior Marcus Marshall carried the ball 12 times for 67 yards and two touchdowns

Senior Taylor Woods ran for 40 yards and a TD on six carries

JMU Athletics Media Release

HARRISONBURG, Va. – Top-ranked James Madison bulldozed its way to over 400 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground en route to a dominant 75-14 victory against Norfolk State in its football non-conference finale on Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Field.

The Dukes (3-0) amassed 472 rushing yards, averaging 7.3 yards per carry. They were led by junior running back Trai Sharp who ran for 130 yards and a touchdown on just nine touches (14.4 ypc) and freshman Percy Agyei-Obese, who finished with 103 yards and a score in his first career game. Three other Dukes ran for over 50 yards in junior Marcus Marshall (64 yards, 2 TD), redshirt senior Cardon Johnson (57 yards) and senior Bryan Schor (54 yards, TD).



QUICK HITS

JMU gained 728 yards of total offense, which was just one yard shy of the program-record 729 yards gained back on Sept. 26, 2015 at FBS-foe SMU.

The Dukes limited the Spartans to only 91 yards of offense, marking the largest margin of total offense difference between two teams in JMU's 46-year history.

The team had six different players score rushing touchdowns, led by Marshall's two.

The Dukes scored 35 points in the second quarter, tying the program mark for most points in a single quarter.

Schor passed for 149 yards and two touchdowns, while Cole Johnson had 99 passing yards and a touchdown.

Two freshmen Dukes scored first career touchdowns in tight end Clayton Cheatham (rec. TD) and Agyei-Obese (rush TD).

DEFENSE COMES UP BIG ONCE AGAIN

The Dukes' defense had another sterling afternoon, holding Norfolk State to just 91 total yards of offense, 28 of which came in the final quarter, and without an offensive touchdown. JMU surrendered just 1.9 yards per play and only allowed the Spartans to cross midfield on three offensive drives.

UP NEXT

JMU opens Colonial Athletic Association play next Saturday, Sept. 23 when it hosts Maine for Family Weekend. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. at Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Stadium.