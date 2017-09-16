12 Week Citizenship Classes being Offered in Charlottesville

A citizenship class is being offered this week at the Jefferson School for those working towards receiving a green card.

This is the first year the class will run without funding from the government.

During the 12 week program, those working towards their green card will learn the skills necessary for the interview portion of the citizenship test.



The class teaches things like how to register to vote, basic vocabulary, and life skills.

"We have students from a variety of different backgrounds that they've come from, and when you hear some of their stories: spending 20 years in a refugee camp, and just coming to America and wanting to make to make this their home because they haven't had a home in so long and they work so hard for this,” said Heather Tebbenhoff, literacy volunteers of Charlottesville/Albemarle.

The class starts Wednesday, September 20 and is a 12 week program that runs in the evenings.

The class is free, but book materials cost $20.

