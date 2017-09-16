Shrouds Removed from Both Confederate Statues in Charlottesville

Two controversial statues of confederate generals in Charlottesville lost their tarps.

Charlottesville police say they do not know who did it.

The Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson statues were unveiled early this morning, but have been recovered by city workers.

This is not the first time that crews have had to recover the statue.

The statues were originally covered up after city council voted unanimously to put a tarp over the confederate monuments as a sign of respect to the three people who lost their lives on August 12 after the Unite the Right rally.

Jason Kessler, who organized the Unite the Right rally, hosted the event as a way to protest the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue.

There are controversial views on whether or not the shroud should be replaced.

"It was uncovered this morning, and it was nice to see. It should stay uncovered. It's part of our history. Leave it alone,” said Steve Thompson, Charlottesville resident.

"It’s funny initially, if you had asked me before the rally, I probably would have thought it was a bad thing, only because I think it's important that we have thorns to remind us of our history- even the negative, horrible, despicable things that we have. But, as a result of that rally, I'm kind of glad that we are covering these things,” said Brian Hume.

Police say they do not know who removed the shrouds.

The statues will remain covered until an ongoing lawsuit reaches a verdict.

It's up for debate whether or not these statues can be removed from the parks entirely.