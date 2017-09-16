Quantcast

Saturday High School Football Scores & Highlights

DeQuece Carter smiles after scoring a 68-yard touchdown in the 2nd quarter DeQuece Carter smiles after scoring a 68-yard touchdown in the 2nd quarter
Khalid Thomas scored two touchdowns in the first half for Woodberry Khalid Thomas scored two touchdowns in the first half for Woodberry
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The Woodberry Forest football team defeated St. Christopher's 49-28 in its first Prep League game of the season on Saturday.

DeQuece Carter and Khalid Thomas each scored two touchdowns for the Tigers.

The Blue Ridge School improved to 3-0, as the Barons went on the road to defeat VISAA DI opponent Flint Hill 56-20.

The defending state champions will be back in action at home against Covenant next Saturday.