Saturday High School Football Scores & Highlights

Khalid Thomas scored two touchdowns in the first half for Woodberry

DeQuece Carter smiles after scoring a 68-yard touchdown in the 2nd quarter

The Woodberry Forest football team defeated St. Christopher's 49-28 in its first Prep League game of the season on Saturday.

DeQuece Carter and Khalid Thomas each scored two touchdowns for the Tigers.

The Blue Ridge School improved to 3-0, as the Barons went on the road to defeat VISAA DI opponent Flint Hill 56-20.

The defending state champions will be back in action at home against Covenant next Saturday.