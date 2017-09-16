Richmond Defeats Mike London's Howard Football Team 68-21

Former UVa and Richmond head coach Mike London in front of the National Championship banner he won with the Spiders

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Kyle Lauletta threw for a school record six touchdown passes and Richmond cruised to a 68-21 win over Howard on Saturday.

Richmond (2-1) scored seven touchdowns on its first eight drives and led 48-7 at halftime, setting a school record for most points in a half. The Spiders' 34 second-quarter points also set a school record for most points in a quarter.

Lauletta threw two touchdown passes - one a 70 yarder - to Porter Abell, as well as scores to Tyler Wilkins, Cortrelle Simpson, Gordon Collins and Jay Palmer.

Lauletta completed 24 of 27 passes (89 percent) for 290 yards. Aaron Corp set the school's single-game completion percentage record going 31 for 34 (91.2) at Towson on Oct. 8, 2011.

Palmer also ran for a score and finished with 102 yards on 12 carries, and Richmond piled up 332 yards yards rushing. Richmond (2-1) outgained Howard 622-288 in total offense.

Caylin Netwon led Howard (1-2) with 183 yards passing on just five completions with one touchdown.