Candidate for Waynesboro Sheriff Hosts Meet and Greet

Photo courtesy of Davis for Sheriff Campaign website

A candidate running for sheriff in Waynesboro hosted a meet and greet with supporters on September 16.

Joseph Davis met with voters in Constitution Park Pavilion.

Davis says he wants to promote the growth and prosperity of Waynesboro through the provision of public safety.

He aims to bring a fresh vision to the position, emphasizing in his campaign slogan that voters should ‘elect a new prospective.’

Davis is running against current sheriff Joe Harris who is seeking a fifth term in office