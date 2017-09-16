Charlottesville Police Searching for Suspect in First Street Homicide

Charlottesville Police Department Press Release:

On September 16, 2017, Charlottesville Police Department Investigators obtained warrants for second degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony for Huissuan Stinnie. These charges are related the to the September 11th homicide of Shawn Evan Davis in the 900 block of South 1st Street.

Stinnie is an 18-year-old black male, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, and approximately 130 pounds. At this time there is not a current photo of Stinnie available.

If you have any information as to Stinnie’s whereabouts or information about the homicide, please contact the Charlottesville Police Department at 434-970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.