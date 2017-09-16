Quantcast

Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores

Fluvanna County's Nathan Smith Fluvanna County's Nathan Smith
STAB's Myles Ward scored the winning TD on a punt return with 0:19 left STAB's Myles Ward scored the winning TD on a punt return with 0:19 left

Benedictine 14, Fork Union Prep 11
Broadway 14, William Monroe 12
Brookville 38, Harrisonburg 28
Buckingham County 26, Central Lunenburg 21
Clarke County 42, Waynesboro 21
Collegiate-Richmond 33, Western Albemarle 14
Fluvanna 28, Madison County 14
George Mason 42, Nelson County 24
Goochland 31, Nottoway 7
Hopewell 48, Powhatan 14
Kettle Run 40, Culpeper 13
Liberty Christian 52, Brunswick 16
Luray 70, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 20
Millbrook 62, Turner Ashby 14
Monticello 48, Spotswood 21
Orange County 40, Spotsylvania 33
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 28, Albemarle 27
R.E. Lee-Staunton 38, Buffalo Gap 34
Riverheads 38, East Rockingham 17
St. Annes-Belfield 64, Greenbrier Christian 56
Stuarts Draft 38, Page County 20
Wilson Memorial 29, Fort Defiance 26