Suspect Arrested in East Market Street Homicide Case

Authorities on the scene of East Market homicide investigation in Albemarle County (FILE IMAGE)

According to Albemarle County Police Department, a suspect has been arrested in connection to the murder of 24-year-old Marvin Joel Rivera-Guevara.

In cooperation with U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, Albemarle County detectives say they have arrested 20-year-old Walter Antonio Argueta Amaya of Manassas Park, Virginia.

Albemarle County police found Rivera-Guevara's body in the water at the east end of East Market Street on July 4.

Amaya is charged with second degree murder.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact Albemarle County Police at 434-296-5807.