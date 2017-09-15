City of Charlottesville Kicks off Annual Welcoming Week

The city of Charlottesville is kicking off its annual "welcoming week.”

It celebrates the contributions of immigrants and refugees.

Charlottesville City Council members gathered Friday afternoon at ‘c'ville coffee’ to kick off the week celebrating diversity.

Events are being hosted from September 15-24 in honor of Welcome Week.

"Just a month ago, we were in another space, another time. And here we are, back at doing what we do best, which is making everyone feel welcome,” said Kathy Galvin, City Councilor.

Some of those events include the C-ville Pride and Sabroso festivals, which are held on Saturday, September 16.