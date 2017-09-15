City of Charlottesville Kicks off Annual Welcoming Week

It celebrates the contributions of immigrants and refugees.
Charlottesville City Council members gathered Friday afternoon at ‘c'ville coffee’ to kick off the week celebrating diversity.
Events are being hosted from September 15-24 in honor of Welcome Week.
"Just a month ago, we were in another space, another time. And here we are, back at doing what we do best, which is making everyone feel welcome,” said Kathy Galvin, City Councilor.
Some of those events include the C-ville Pride and Sabroso festivals, which are held on Saturday, September 16.
City of Charlottesville Press Release:
Welcoming Week (September 15-24) is an annual celebration across America that celebrates the contributions that immigrants and refugees make to our nation. Welcoming Week also demonstrates the key role that local communities play in fostering a welcoming culture for all.
The Welcoming Week purpose is to connect our diverse neighbors and create a stronger community. All are welcome here: all races, religions, ethnicities, nationalities, gender identities and sexual orientations, all walks of life.
We welcome everyone to participate in the Welcoming Week events, and to celebrate our community's rich diversity.
Highlighted Events (visit www.wgcville.org for a full schedule):
Friday, Sep. 15
PRESS CONFERENCE ANNOUNCING WELCOMING WEEK
Location: C'ville Coffee
Time: 4-4:30 pm
Info: City Council members Kathy Galvin and Kristin Szakos talk about Welcoming Week, its purpose and some of the activities.
Saturday, Sept. 16
CVILLE PRIDE FESTIVAL (free)
Organizer: Cville Pride
Location: Sprint Pavilion
Time: 11am-7pm
Info: http://cvillepride.org/2017-cville-pride-festival/
Saturday, Sept. 16
CVILLE SABROSO- CHARLOTTESVILLE'S FESTIVAL OF LATIN AMERICAN MUSIC, DANCE & ART (free)
Organizer: Sin Barreras
Location: IX Art Park
Time: 11am-9pm
Info: https://www.facebook.com/cvillesabroso/
Monday, Sept. 18
A REFUGEE JOURNEY: FLEEING WAR, THE LONG WAIT & THE HOPE OF STARTING OVER (free)
Organizer: IRC
Location: Central Library
Time: 12pm-1:00pm
Info: Join Harriet Kuhr, Executive Director of the IRC and Prof. Christine Mahoney, author of Failure and Hope: Fighting for the Rights of the Forcibly Displaced to discuss the U.S. Refugee Resettlement Program and the Trump Administration's refugee ban - including where these refugees come from, what displacement looks like for them and their hope and process of starting over in America.
Rescue.org/Charlottesville
Facebook.com/IRCCharlottesville
Thursday, Sept. 21
CULTURAL COOKING DEMO WITH LOCAL CHEFS
Organizer: Priya's Now Serving
Location: The Haven
Time: 5-7pm
Suggested voluntary donation of $5 or $10 dollars
Info: Local world-class chefs discuss making their global cuisines and offer a taste of their delicious food! Participating chefs include: Pearl Island Catering (Puerto Rican), Little Manila (Filipino), Sussex Farm (kimchi), Desi Dosa (South Indian), Marco & Luca (Chinese), Cocoa & Spices (chocolatier), Ivy Inn (Greek/European) and Chef Tony (Caribbean).
Saturday, Sept. 23
"WALK 6,000 MILES IN MY SHOES" REFUGEE SIMULATION (free)
Organizer: Charlottesville Human Rights Commission/ IRC
Location: Carver Recreation Center
Time: 3-5 pm (Check in begins at 2:30pm)
Info: Ever wondered what it takes to come to the U.S. as a refugee or wanted to learn more about the vetting and resettlement process? Come experience it for yourself in this interactive role-playing simulation followed by discussion.
https://www.facebook.com/events/142605033008116
CONTACT FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Deena Sharuk: Deena@justice4all.org Phone (434) 422-2264
Russ Linden: russlinden1946@gmail.com Phone: (434) 242-8586
#WelcomingCville