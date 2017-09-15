Volunteers Help Restore Trevilians Schoolhouse in Louisa

Volunteers in Louisa County are helping restore a school house from the late 19th century.

About a handful of volunteers from Dominion Energy convened in Louisa today to help get the old Trevilians schoolhouse back in shape.

The sounds of chipping and scrapping echoed in this old schoolhouse.

“Today we're just trying to get that paint off of there,” says Rayhan Daudani, Dominion Energy’s spokesperson.

These are workers from Dominion on a mission to return this building to normalcy.

“The schoolhouse was built in 1880 in the western part of the county; it served the village of Trevilian Station,” says Chris Peterson, secretary of the Louisa County Historical Society. “It taught the first through the seventh grade.”

It was also one of the first schools built during the Reconstruction period open to all students by a public mandate.

“We'll have it sat aside as a community venue for meetings and what have you,” says Peterson. “And we hope to engage a variety of different programs for the public school system to have young students here and see what it was like.”

From 1880-1922, the school accommodated 15-20 students, and during the 1930s it was a polling location for voters.

“On a day like this, it's wonderful,” says Dwayne Fisher, a volunteer with Dominion Energy. “You know, it's not raining, getting out here in the community and helping.”

Fisher enjoyed his day chipping away time to bring life back into this building.

“It's history you know, people take pride in that you know, and I just want to be part of that myself,” says Fisher.

Once the schoolhouse is fully restored and finished this fall, the historical society plans to holds a dedication and open it to the community.