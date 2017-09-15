Charlottesville Tests Out Voting Machines for Upcoming Election Day

Charlottesville officials are busy testing voting equipment in anticipation of Election Day.

On Friday, September 15, the city's electoral board set up the machines for voters to make sure they work properly.

People will mark the ballots by hand, insert them into a scanner, and then the scanner tallies the votes.

Officials also tested a machine for voters with disabilities.

"By working properly - I mean if a voter selects a given candidate when the ballot goes into the scanner - that vote is counted for the candidate they selected so there's sort of a process we go through trying all combinations and then we make sure they add up right in the end,” says James Nix of the City Electoral Board.

Absentee voting begins next Friday, September 22, and runs through Saturday, November 4.