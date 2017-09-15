Officer Shoots and Kills a 15-Year-Old in Haymarket, Virginia

Police in Prince William County say an officer shot and killed a 15-year-old male in Haymarket.

According to NBC Channel 4, an officer shot the boy on the 6800 block of Hartzell Hill Lane about 10:45 a.m., police said in a brief statement. The boy, who is not named at this time, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Channel 4 reports that the boy was threatening officers with a crowbar and officers on the scene were told that he had a bomb strapped to his chest. He was also reported to be holding a family member hostage.

Officers told Channel 4 that, '"Outside the house, the teen -- whose name police did not release -- "brandished a crowbar and began walking toward the officers in a threatening manner."'

Channel 4 also reports that the officer is currently on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we will have updates as they become available to us.