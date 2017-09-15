Charlottesville Prepares for Cville Pride Festival

Cville Pride is getting ready for its big festival on Saturday, September 16, on the Downtown Mall.

This is the first year the festival has been held at Sprint Pavilion.

It was previously held at Emancipation Park, but the festival director says they didn't want to hold it there following the events of August 12.

On Friday, crews worked on setting up for Saturday’s all-day event.

"We just want everybody to come out, and try to find some joy in all the hurt that we've experienced in our city,” says Lisa Green, the founder and director of the festival.

The festival is free and workers will be handing out free Cville Pride bracelets that will get you discounts at restaurants and businesses on the Downtown Mall.

All participating stores will have a rainbow flag in their windows.