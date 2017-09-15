Confederate Statue Supporters Organize Rally in Richmond

Organizers of a group that supports keeping Confederate statues say a rally planned in Richmond for Saturday, September 16, will be peaceful.

And even though they aren't from Virginia, these organizers insist they were asked by Virginians to be at the rally.

As of Friday, September 15, preparations are underway near Monument Avenue.

Streets will be closed and police say weapons like bats, flag poles, and shields will be prohibited.

Thomas Crompton, the president of the New Confederate States of America, says statue supporters will not be taking part in any violence.

"We are not here to bring terror or any type of such to their city - outside and opposing groups will be bringing those items into their city,” says Crompton.

The city's police chief says there will be counter-protests, but it's not clear yet who is coming.