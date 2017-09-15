Virginia Officials Issue Statements on Anthem Decision

Virginians will still be able to buy health insurance through the federal marketplace - now that health insurer, Anthem, announced it will not pull out of the Affordable Care Act.

Governor Terry McAuliffe said in a statement on Friday that he is grateful Anthem reversed its decision to leave the marketplace.

Sixty thousand people stood to be unable to buy coverage by next year.

Anthem will offer plans in 68 cities and counties.

Our partners at the Daily Progress report that coverage will not be available in portions of central Virginia, including Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Bill Howell Press Release: RICHMOND, VA - Virginia House of Delegates Speaker William J. Howell (R-Stafford) released the following statement Friday following the announcement that Anthem will remain in the individual insurance exchange in 68 Virginia counties. "Several members of the House of Delegates have spent the last few days working closely with Anthem and I am pleased to see the announcement that they will remain in the Virginia exchange, ensuring that every county has access to at least one insurance provider in 2018. This is a positive step, and we are grateful to Anthem for their continued service to our Commonwealth. They have long been a productive corporate citizen, and this decision is a testament to their strong commitment to Virginia and its people." "Unfortunately, this is a short-term solution to a long-term problem. The Affordable Care Act is collapsing, and Congress owes the American people a solution."