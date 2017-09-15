Virginia Officials Issue Statements on Anthem Decision

Virginia Officials Issue Statements on Anthem DecisionPosted: Updated:
Virginians will still be able to buy health insurance through the federal marketplace - now that health insurer, Anthem, announced it will not pull out of the Affordable Care Act.
Governor Terry McAuliffe said in a statement on Friday that he is grateful Anthem reversed its decision to leave the marketplace.
Sixty thousand people stood to be unable to buy coverage by next year.
Anthem will offer plans in 68 cities and counties.
Our partners at the Daily Progress report that coverage will not be available in portions of central Virginia, including Charlottesville and Albemarle County.
Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Bill Howell Press Release:
RICHMOND, VA - Virginia House of Delegates Speaker William J. Howell (R-Stafford) released the following statement Friday following the announcement that Anthem will remain in the individual insurance exchange in 68 Virginia counties.
"Several members of the House of Delegates have spent the last few days working closely with Anthem and I am pleased to see the announcement that they will remain in the Virginia exchange, ensuring that every county has access to at least one insurance provider in 2018. This is a positive step, and we are grateful to Anthem for their continued service to our Commonwealth. They have long been a productive corporate citizen, and this decision is a testament to their strong commitment to Virginia and its people."
"Unfortunately, this is a short-term solution to a long-term problem. The Affordable Care Act is collapsing, and Congress owes the American people a solution."
Commonwealth of Virginia Office of Governor Terry McAuliffe Press Release:
RICHMOND – Governor Terry McAuliffe released the following statement today following health insurer Anthem’s decision to continue to offer plans to Virginians through the Affordable Care Act after significant discussions with Governor McAuliffe and Virginia’s congressional delegation about the importance of Anthem’s plans to Virginia consumers:
“I have just been informed by the President of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Virginia that they will be offering individual health insurance policies in 68 Virginia localities in 2018. Their decision to make sure every locality in Virginia is served is a recognition that all Virginians need access to health care and a direct reflection of the intense effort by our administration, our Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and our entire congressional delegation to convince Anthem of the value of continuing to offer plans in these localities."
“I am deeply grateful than Anthem has stepped forward to continue to serve Virginia in this time of federal uncertainty. However, this decision does not change the fact that President Trump and Republicans in Congress are actively working to undermine the Affordable Care Act, to the detriment of states like Virginia. It is imperative that leaders in Washington take quick action to make sure the Marketplace in Virginia and those across the country are sustainable for years to come.”