Staunton to Close Streets for Queen City Mischief and Magic

City of Staunton Press Release:

Several downtown streets will be closed Sept. 22-24 for the Queen City Mischief & Magic event, formerly known as the Queen City Potter Party.

Post Date: 09/15/2017 10:30 AM

Portions of several downtown streets will be closed Friday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Sept. 24 for the Queen City Mischief & Magic event, formerly known as the Queen City Potter Party.

The City encourages those who plan to travel in the downtown area to be mindful of the following closures and plan travel routes accordingly:

Friday

Augusta Street closed beginning at 6 p.m. between Frederick and Johnson streets only

Barristers Row closed beginning at 6 p.m.

Beverley Street closed beginning at 3 p.m. between Lewis and Market streets only

Central Avenue closed beginning at 6 p.m. between Frederick and Johnson streets only

New Street closed beginning at 3 p.m. between Frederick and Johnson streets only*

Saturday

Augusta Street closed all day between Frederick and Johnson streets only

Barristers Row closed all day

Beverley Street closed all day between Lewis and Market streets only

Byers Street closed 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Central Avenue closed all day between Frederick and Johnson streets only

New Street closed all day between Frederick and Johnson streets only*

Sunday

Augusta Street closed until 6 p.m. between Frederick and Johnson streets only

Barristers Row closed until 6 p.m.

Beverley Street closed until 6 p.m. between Lewis and Market streets only

Central Avenue closed until 6 p.m. between Frederick and Johnson streets only

New Street closed until 6 p.m. between Frederick and Johnson streets only*

* All vehicles accessing the New Street parking garage must enter using the Greenville Avenue entrance. Vehicles exiting the garage will be permitted on New Street, but will not be permitted to turn right at New Street’s intersection with Beverley Street.

Event Info

For an event schedule, activities map, answers to frequently asked questions and visitor information, visit the Queen City Mischief & Magic website and Facebook page.