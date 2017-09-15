Hundreds Line Up for Last Chance Tickets for A Concert for Charlottesville

Hundreds of people lined up on the sidewalks at John Paul Jones Arena Friday hoping for a ticket to ‘A Concert for Charlottesville.’

People were standing outside the arena as early as 6:45 Friday morning in hopes of snagging tickets.

The concert, hosted by the Dave Matthews Band, features with several famous musicians, including Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton. The concert comes in the wake of the August 12 Unite the Right rally, and is intended to act as a way to help heal the Charlottesville community.

People standing in line say it is worth the wait. "I think this is going to be a very historical event. I'm a sound guy. I'm also a musician so you have to try to keep up and see what's going on in the world," said Jerry Mallory of Waynesboro.

Tickets are being given away at John Paul Jones Arena until 1 p.m., and are expected to sell out. ‘A Concert for Charlottesville’ is being held at Scott Stadium on September 24.