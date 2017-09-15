UVA Board of Visitors Votes on List of Demands

Statue of Thomas Jefferson in front of the Rotunda

The University of Virginia Board of Visitors is expected to vote on a list of demands presented by student activists.

The president of the Black Student Alliance presented the demands to the board on Friday, September 15.

The list of 12 demands was prepared by nearly 70 students from multiple groups.

Among the demands is a call for administrators to add context to Jefferson's legacy.

Some students, faculty, and community members shrouded that statue on the night of Tuesday, September 12, as a demonstration to the university that they are dissatisfied with Jefferson's portrayal and UVA's inclusivity.

President Sullivan issues a statement saying she strongly disagrees with the demonstrators' actions, but recognizes there is more work to be done to make the school more inclusive.

Student protesters say they are not satisfied with Sullivan's response and they will only be satisfied if their demands are taken seriously.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, the board of visitors has voted to remove Confederate plaques from the Rotunda. They will be moved to another location on the university where they will be preserved as artifacts and used to provide context to the university during the era.

The board also voted to recognize the Lawn as a university facility encompassing a controlled outdoor area that'll be subject to university policy and regulation.

The full resolutions have been attached below.