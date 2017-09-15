Judge Certifies Rape Charge Against Ruckersville Man

The case against a Ruckersville man charged with rape in Charlottesville is moving forward.

General District Court Judge Robert Downer, Jr. certified a rape charge against 21-year-old Matthew Josiah Buckland on Thursday, September 14.

Our partners at the Daily Progress report the victim - Buckland's then girlfriend - was at the preliminary hearing and described the alleged March 2016 attack.

The judge also entered a protective order for the victim that won't expire until September 2019.

Buckland is due back in court on October 16. He currently remains in jail.