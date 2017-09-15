UVA Board of Visitors Selects James E. Ryan as New University President

James E. Ryan, dean of the Harvard Graduate School of Education, has been selected as the University of Virginia's next president. The University of Virginia Board of Visitors announced the selection on Friday.

Ryan will succeed Teresa A. Sullivan, UVA's first woman president, as the university's ninth president. In January 2017 Sullivan announced her intention to retire and requested the board of visitors begin the search process. She will, however, remain at the university in another role.

Ryan graduated at the top of his class from UVA's law school in 1992 before becoming a law professor at UVA in 1998.

He also served as Academic Associate Dean at the University of Virginia from 2005-2009, where he founded and directed a program in law and public service.

"I do know some parts of the university quite well and so that will make it easier," says Ryan. "There are still other parts that I don't know quite as well."

The vote was unanimous.

Ryan's official term as president will begin on Oct. 1, 2018. He will begin the transition in summer 2018.

This is a developing story, we will bring you further details as they become available.