Charlottesville Hip-Hop Artists Unite Community Through Music

A group in Charlottesville is using its musical talents to unite the community following the violence that unfolded on August 11 and 12.

Through music, the group is trying to bring people back together.

A former Charlottesville-based producer sent out a call to artists on the central Virginia hip-hop scene to help him send a message and tell a story.

Here's how they responded.

“The tension in there was just so crazy, just hearing the n-word, people spitting at you, mace, tear gas, balloons filled with vinegar, concrete, paint,” says artist Vonzz Long.

Long is a Charlottesville-based artist.

He was one of many at the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville on August 12.

"I had like a lot of emotion, anger, hate, like, some understanding, some not understanding what was going on,” says artist Tony “Tekk” Wells.

Boo Agee is a producer based in Atlanta now, but still calls Charlottesville home.

He brought together some local artists to help him send a message.

“No more, not us, I won't let racism live in our town,” Agee says.

Those are the words five central Virginia artists are rallying behind in their song “No More.”

“To put it short and sweet, ‘No More,’ that was like, kind of like, the last straw you know there was Ferguson, Baltimore all that, now it’s happening to us, and it's like somebody's got to be the initial, get the ball rolling to like make that the last straw to make Charlottesville be the last time anything like that happens,” Agee says.

“’No More’ just rings a bell, you know like right after you hear it whether you acknowledge the song or not, it’s stuck in your head,” says artist Shiquan Rah Jackson.

For some, the song was a call to action.

“It’s in plain sight and I'm just trying to put it all out there, and I might be angry doing it, but it's like there’s a reason that I'm angry because I feel like nobody is really listening,” says Wells.

And for others, it was a way to heal.

“I had a lot of certain emotions I felt, I just felt like that was the perfect outlet, so you know I spoke for like my family, my brothers, my people like that,” says artist Malcolm Wills.

“’No More’ is a statement, but what we really wanted to do was start the conversation, and get people talking about it that's really what helps us progress the most is people talking and having the open dialogue and if you don't understand something ask questions,” Agee says.

All of the artists that came together for this collaboration will be performing their single “No More” during the hip hop showcase at the Cville Pride Festival on Saturday, September 16.