Quantcast

Thursday High School Sports Scores & Highlights

Posted: Updated:
Kat Bianchetto scored twice for Albemarle Kat Bianchetto scored twice for Albemarle
Gabbi DeGennaro blocks a shot for the Patriots Gabbi DeGennaro blocks a shot for the Patriots

Volleyball
Albemarle 3, Western Albemarle 0
Monticello 3, Culpeper County 0
Louisa County 3, Fluvanna County 1
Miller School 3, Chatham Hall 0

Field Hockey
Albemarle 5, Western Albemarle 1
Charlottesville 3, Monticello 2
Powhatan 3, Orange County 0

Boys Soccer
Covenant 5, Stuart Hall 1