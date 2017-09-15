Thursday High School Sports Scores & Highlights

Thursday High School Sports Scores & HighlightsPosted: Updated:
Kat Bianchetto scored twice for Albemarle
Gabbi DeGennaro blocks a shot for the Patriots
Thursday High School Sports Scores & HighlightsMore>>
Reported by Mike Shiers
Reported by Mike Shiers
Mike Shiers joined the NBC29 News Team as a weekend sports anchor in September of 2009. You can reach Mike via email or Twitter.Full Story
Mike Shiers joined the NBC29 News Team as a weekend sports anchor in September of 2009. You can reach Mike via email or Twitter.Full Story