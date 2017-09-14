JMU Softball Coach Mickey Dean Named New Head Coach at Auburn

JMU Head softball coach Mickey Dean is leaving Harrisonburg to be the new head coach at Auburn.

During his five years at JMU, Dean led the Dukes to a 237-56 record. JMU had five 40-win seasons, the last two with 52 and 50 wins.

Dean led the Dukes to the NCAA tournament the last three seasons as JMU won three straight CAA championships and four CAA regular-season titles.

The Dukes improved their winning percentage in each of Dean’s first four campaigns and set a program wins record in each of the five season.

Dean inherited a 30-26 team and proceeded to go 42-17 in 2013, 45-15 in 2014, 48-10 in 2015, 50-6 in 2016 and 52-8 in 2017.

James Madison Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne announced on Thursday that Loren LaPorte has been named interim softball head coach.

James Madison returns six members of its starting lineup in 2018, including Megan Good, the NFCA National Player of the Year and a First Team All-American. Good went 38-3 in the circle with a 0.63 ERA while batting .383 with 12 home runs and 58 RBIs. Morgan Tolle hit .375 15 doubles and five home runs. CAA Rookie of the Year Odicci Alexander went 11-5 with a 2.35 ERA while batting .333 with seven home runs and 33 RBIs.