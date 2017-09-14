Brown Automotive to Take on New Ownership

Brown Automotive, which has five dealerships in central Virginia, will have new owners.

Release from Brown Automotive:

A big announcement this week, as Kenny and Lynn Brown who have celebrated thirty-six years of auto service and

dedication to our community, decided they would be passing on the torch. The five locally owned dealerships will

be purchased by the Memphis owned Umansky Auto Group, in a deal set to take place mid September. The Brown

Collision Center on US29 North will still remain under the leadership of Brown moving forward.

“It’s been a great honor to have served so many customers here in our community for the past three decades,”

says Brown. “Lynn and I both are both very humbled by the outpouring of support and love that we have received

from community members, customers and friends. It was truly the hardest decision I have ever had to make, but

both myself and my family will forever be committed to the longevity and prosperity of our community.”

The Brown Automotive Group was established in 1981 with twenty four employees and only two new car franchises.

The group now employs over 350 individuals and represents eight new car franchises. With philanthropic

endeavors in the millions, the Brown Auto Group has generously supported hundreds of local non-profit

organizations.

“Our success and growth has always relied on the great team of individuals that we employ,” says Kenny Brown.

“The opportunity to create jobs, to keep customers safe on the road and see the excitement on customers faces

when they do business with us, has really kept me going. I am truly grateful and would like to publicly thank all of

our employees who have given their all to make our group a success over the years. I owe the credit to all of these

individuals who truly are family to me.”

Often times Mr. Brown is asked how he has managed to stay in business for so many years in one of the most

competitive and complicated industries. His answer has always been quite simple. “Take care of our customers and

hire good employees who are skilled and committed to their jobs,” says Brown. With a small level of turnover at

this large auto group, Umansky has vowed to continue the great business efforts and honor the legacy that the

Browns have created.

Though the auto group will change hands mid September, for customers, things will be business as usual. All

locations will continue to service and sell the same quality products, with the same familiar faces that customers

have come to know and trust. “I often say that while it’s great to own dealerships in Charlottesville, that the best

thing that has ever happened to me and my family was Charlottesville itself,” says Brown.” This has been an

amazing journey and we are truly looking forward to celebrating the next chapter.”