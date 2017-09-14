'Hoos & Hokies Set for Soccer Showdown in Blacksburg

The undefeated UVa men's soccer team (4-0-1) will face rival Virginia Tech (2-3) Friday night in an ACC showdown in Blacksburg.

The two teams played to a 0-0 tie last season in Charlottesville.

Even though 12th ranked Virginia has many foreign-born players and the majority of its players are not from the Commonwealth, the guys still say Virginia Tech is still a big rivalry game.

"There have been a number of intense games, last year was an intense game and in previous years," says coach George Gelnovatch. "This is their first home game of the season, it's no coincidence. They set it up that way I think, that we're their first home game. They'll be excited and roaring to go."

UVa midfielder Pablo Aguilar says, "Yeah, it's always been a rivalry for UVA, even though we're not from here, we feel a part of UVA and it's a big rivalry so yeah we feel it and it's a really exciting match to play."

The match starts at 7pm Friday. The game will be shown on the ACC Network.