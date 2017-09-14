Central Va. Businesses Hosting Events on Day of Charlottesville Benefit Concert

Central Virginia businesses are joining in on the concert fun by hosting different events on the Sept. 24.

If you are not lucky enough to snag tickets for “A Concert for Charlottesville” benefit show next Sunday there are still other ways you can join in on the fun.

Blenheim Vineyards, Starr Hill Brewery and Champion Brewing Company are all celebrating on the Sept. 24.

Starr Hill will be hosting a "Tailgate for Charlottesville" in the parking lot outside Scott Stadium on that day. Employees are selling beer and Charlottesville themed T-shirts while donating 100 percent of proceeds to the Charlottesville Heal Fund.

Blenheim Vineyards will be hosting a weekend celebration around the concert at the winery location with music, food trucks, and of course, wine.

"Since Dave Matthews Band is the headliner for the concert weekend and Blenheim Vineyards is owned by Dave Matthews, it’s just a great way to come out, put on some activities and drink some wine and drink some beer," Dereck Questell at Blenheim Vineyards said.

Champion Brewing Company will also team up with Blenheim for the weekend to offer beer at the vineyard to those who are not big wine fans.

Blenheim will be hosting its celebration Saturday and Sunday, it closes at 4 p.m. so that people and employees can still make the concert.

Starr Hill will be tailgating in the Scott Stadium parking lot from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.