Charlottesville Medical Supply Nonprofit Seeking Volunteer Help

A faith-based nonprofit in the Charlottesville area is looking for volunteers to help fulfill its mission of giving back to those in need.

All Blessings Flow gives away used medical equipment to people who cannot afford to buy their own. The nonprofit has only been around for the past two and a half years, but it has helped more than 1,300 both in and out of state.

The organization collects, refurbishes and redistributes everything from briefs to hospital beds. It is looking for people to help deliver and pick up items and refurbish walkers and wheelchairs. All Blessings Flow is in the process of moving to a storefront, but right now, all items are in storage.

"We got started after my mother passed away and we had to get rid of her equipment and we found homes for her equipment and that's when we realized the need that was so great in or area and so we started very small but now we have grown," Annie Dodd, executive director of All Blessings Flow said.

The nonprofit gives away roughly 170 pieces of equipment each month. The organization hopes to re-locate to a new facility in Albemarle County this November.

The nonprofit is in need right now of more tub benches and shower chairs. Equipment can be dropped off at any Kroger pharmacy in Charlottesville.