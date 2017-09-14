Thursday Marks 7-Year Anniversary of Samantha Clarke's Disappearance

A mother in Orange County is mourning the 7-year anniversary of the loss of her daughter.

The heartbreak began when 19-year-old Samantha Clarke vanished without a trace on September 14, 2010.

Investigators say the case isn't cold, but the work is slow-going.

On September 13, 2010 Samantha Clarke told her brother she was going out with friends.

But she didn't come home the next morning - or any of the mornings after that.

Barbara Tinder, Samantha's mother, was working late that night and couldn't use her phone during her shift.

When she saw that she had two missed calls from her house, she called back to find out that her daughter had gone out.

When Samantha didn't return home, Tinder called the police but was told she had to wait 48 hours to file a police report.

One of the main suspects in the case is Randy Allen Taylor.

He knew Samantha through mutual friends, her mother says.

"I think Randy took her,” says Tinder. “He called my house six times that night and he admits that he was the last one to see her. How are you gonna say you were the last one to see her, if you don't know where my child is?”

When asked if there was any idea that Taylor could have abducted her, Commonwealth Attorney Diana Wheeler O’Connell said, "I really don't want to comment on that."

Taylor is currently serving a life sentence in prison for the murder of 17-year-old Alexis Murphy, who was also thought to be missing before DNA evidence linked Taylor to her death.

The commonwealth’s attorney says this is still an open investigation and they are getting updates on it every week.

Town of Orange police wouldn't comment on the case.