Charlottesville Court Hearing Set for Lawsuit over Confederate Statues

A hearing is set in the controversial debate over Confederate statues in Charlottesville.

Both sides will be in court on Oct. 4 to take up a number of issues. Those in favor of keeping the statues want an injunction issued over the city's decision to shroud the Robert E. Lee statue and Stonewall Jackson statue in black.

They will also take up adding the Jackson statue to the overall civil lawsuit. Earlier this month, a judge issues some rulings but said it would take several weeks to decide if he would throw out the case.