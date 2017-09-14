Three Notchd Issues Recall on Limited-Release Beer

A Charlottesville brewery wants you to check your can of a limited-release summer beer, because it may not be good to drink.

Three Notch'd says that the Watermelon Gose, which was canned on July 28, is having some secondary fermenting issues.

If you purchased the beer, check for a date on the bottom of your cans.

If you bought them, bring the beer to the brewery to exchange for a fresh batch.