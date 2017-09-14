Additional Concert for Charlottesville Tickets to be Distributed

One of your last chances to grab tickets for A Concert for Charlottesville is Friday, September 15.

Dave Matthews Band is hosting the free concert on September 24 with several famous musicians, including Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton.

The concert comes in the wake of the August 12 rally, and is intended to act as a way to help heal the Charlottesville community.

However, following the ticket release on Wednesday, September 13, many people are upset about not receiving tickets to the show. Additionally, many who did receive tickets are now looking to turn a profit by selling the tickets for hundreds of dollars on sites like Craigslist.

In response to this upset, 3,000 tickets will be distributed Friday morning at John Paul Jones Arena.

That begins at 10 a.m., and lining up is allowed no earlier than 8 a.m.

You must bring either a student ID or driver's license with a central Virginia address if you want to be eligible for tickets.